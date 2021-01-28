The question is asked by several of the River fans, including the leaders: Does Marcelo Gallardo’s patience have a limit? The millionaire coach suffers each of the passing markets because there are many rumors of departure and very few of arrival. There is no money in River: the last time he hired a player was in August 2019, when the Chilean Paulo Díaz signed. And during that time Lucas Martínez Quarta, Juan Fernando Quintero, Ignacio Scocco and Lucas Pratto left. Will he cry out to heaven Doll if they sell Gonzalo Montiel and nobody comes? Will you be satisfied if they keep the campus for you?

Gallardo is at a crossroads because he knows that Montiel is the most difficult player to replace but at the same time he is aware that the possible sale of Cachete would allow River to go to market and renew the contracts of Rafael Santos Borré and Nicolás De La Cruz. The book of passes in Europe closes on January 31 and Villarreal of Spain negotiates to stay with the right back of the Argentine National Team.

The leaders of the millionaire cast discount that they will settle a new contract with Montiel without problems, which would be released in June of this year. It is known that the player, for the love of the club, would not leave without leaving him money. But the cases of Borré and De La Cruz are different. And for them to be solved, the money has to appear yes or yes.

Gonzalo Montiel was a figure in the series against Palmeiras. (AP)

Santos Borré does not look down on staying a while longer in Argentina: he prioritizes sports over economics. His intention is to emigrate to Italy or England. By word, his new contract is on track, but River has the obligation to buy at least 25 percent of the half of the pass that Atlético de Madrid still owns from the Colombian. And there is an agreed number: 3,500,000 euros. In case of getting that figure and paying it, the millionaire cast would keep 75% of the pass from the coffee scorer. If the rooms are added, Borré’s file would be around 14 million euros, a high figure for the local market. The doubt arises: In the future, can the purchase of that 25% be usufruct at 3,500,000 euros? Low, from the institution of Núñez they warn that they are negotiating a reduction in the price.

Something similar happens with De La Cruz: he agrees to renew with River – which has only 30% of the pass – but puts as a condition that Liverpool of Uruguay, his club in Uruguay, be paid. the million dollar debt corresponding to the purchase that was made in 2017.

De La Cruz and Borré celebrate with Matías Suárez. (Télam)

A central marker, a midfielder (there was a loan offer by Agustín Palavecino from Deportivo Cali) and a forward. That is what Gallardo intends to incorporate. And that nobody goes away. Or just Montiel, to be able to buckle up Borré and De La Cruz. But for now neither one nor the other happens. And Gallardo’s patience?