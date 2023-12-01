River’s year has remained in the middle of initial expectations since it dominated at the local level (it became champion in the Professional League, exhibiting a very interesting level, as well as qualifying for the Quarterfinals in the League Cup) but at the international level, in the Copa Libertadores, there was a negative balance after being eliminated at the hands of Inter de Porto Alegre, on penalties, in the round of 16. For this reason, Martín Demichelis, coach of the millionaire team, wants to reinforce his squad, which is one of the best in Argentine football, if not the best, and one of the positions where he will need to incorporate is right back.
In this position on the playing field, the coach has not been able to find the player who takes over the position since Milton Casco, Andrés Herrara and, lately, Santiago Simón were rotating in an experiment that aims to give the youth more minutes. . Now, to reinforce this place, according to César Luis Merlo, the target would be Leonardo Godoy from Estudiantes de la Plata and he would have already made some inquiry about the situation of his pass.
The player born in Concordia was one of the best in his position during this 2023 season in which he had very outstanding matches with Eduardo Dominguez’s team that is waiting for the final of the Argentine Cup. Throughout his career he has played 140 games with the Pincha shirt in which he managed to score 9 goals and distribute 17 assists.
It is worth mentioning that Godoy was close to leaving the La Plata team on several occasions and heading towards European football, more precisely to Besiktas, but the negotiations with one of the biggest teams in Turkey did not end up moving forward and the move did not materialize.
The truth is that River has a very challenging 2024 ahead of it in which it will seek to cut its extensive squad but at the same time add hierarchy and quality with the aim of fighting again to lift a new Copa Libertadores.
