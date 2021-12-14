A happy 2021 is ending for River fans. El Millonario became champion of the Professional League and the continuity of Marcelo Gallardo as coach was confirmed for another year (it was celebrated as another title).
In Núñez they already think of 2022, in which the dream will once again be to win the Copa Libertadores and there are many expectations to know if new players can arrive. The priority will be to keep the team that finished the tournament at a high level and there are already options for possible reinforcement.
In the last hours it was confirmed that Leonel Vangioni will not continue in Libertad de Paraguay and he will keep the pass in his possession. Although River has the position filled with Milton Casco and Fabrizio Angileri, their arrival would guarantee to have a player with experience and who knows what it is to win titles at the club.
The other player who can return is Emmanuel Mammana, who ends his link with Zenit of Russia in 2022 and that it does not intend to renew. The defender is on loan to Sochi, where he did not play the expected minutes and welcomes returning to the Millionaire to relaunch his career. Injuries played a trick on him, but he is 25 years old and has a lot of potential to shine again.
#River #excited #return #players #champions #Marcelo #Gallardo
Leave a Reply