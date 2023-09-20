River is going through an irregular 2023 since in the first half of the season, Martín Demichelis’ team won the Professional League title with a very good overall game and dominating its rivals (mainly at the Monumental stadium) but the second The semester was chaotic thanks to the elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, on penalties, at the hands of Inter de Porto Alegre. Something similar is the situation that Franco Armani is going through since the historic goalkeeper has had an irregular season marked by some errors that are uncharacteristic of his performance with Núñez’s team.
Knowing this situation, added to Armani’s age (36), both Martín Demichelis and the club’s directors are beginning to think about the future of the Millonario team’s goal once the world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022 decides to take a step aside in the millionaire institution where he has undoubtedly left his mark under the three sticks.
It should also be noted that, on several occasions, the goalkeeper has commented on his desire to retire with the Atlético Nacional shirt, the club where he was before arriving at River and is an idol. Furthermore, his representative commented that Inter Miami have asked about Armani’s situation and his thoughts. From River they think that for everything achieved during his time at the club, the player has the right to choose his future.
Already thinking about the replacement, both the coach and the leaders think that the next goalkeeper has to have as one of his main characteristics being a “penalty saver” and this is thinking about what happened in the last elimination of the Copa Libertadores. He is also a “big team” goalkeeper which means being very focused every time he plays and being present every time they come to him with great interventions.
Obviously, some names have already begun to be rumored that are liked by the millionaire team, such as Jeremías Ledesma, from Cadíz in Spain, and Walter Benitez, who works for PSV in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands and who was called up by Lionel Scaloni for the last South American qualifiers. As for a strong name like Augusto Batalla, who is on loan at San Lorenzo, they consider that his cycle at the club is over so they will seek to negotiate him when he returns to the club either with Ciclón or even with a team from the club. abroad.
