We have already played 20 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that marks the way
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 47 points thanks to the recent victory against Defensa y Justicia, by 1 to 0 in the postponed, and he is seven ahead of his immediate pursuer Talleres. Now they will receive Instituto, another team from Córdoba, and we review the previous one of this confrontation.
In which stadium is the River-Instituto played?
Date: Thursday June 22
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Mas Monumental
Hours: 7:45 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 6:45 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 5:45 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo
How can you see the River-Institute?
In Argentina, the match between River and Instituto can be seen on TNT Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis has to define what he does with Enzo Pérez: the captain recovered from synovitis in his left knee and returned to training alongside his teammates, but Rodrigo Aliendro seems to be immovable. Does he get them together and take out Pablo Solari or will he start on the bench? Does Nacho Fernández come out instead of Solari?
What is the latest news from the Institute?
Diego Dabove, new technical director of the Institute, thinks about repeating the team that comes from equalizing against Racing in Alta Córdoba, since he has neither injured nor suspended.
possible formations
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera or Enzo Díaz, Paulo Díaz, Leandro González Pírez, Milton Casco; Nicolás de la Cruz, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco, Nacho Fernández; Enzo Pérez or Pablo Solari and Lucas Beltrán.
Institute: Manuel Roffo; Juan José Franco, Leonel Mosevich, Fernando Alarcón, Sebastián Corda; Gabriel Graciani, Nicolás Linares, Gastón Lodico, Franco Watson; Adrian Martinez and Santiago Rodriguez.
Forecast
The “Millionaire” will thrash 3-0, with a brace from Beltrán and the rest from Solari.
