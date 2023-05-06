Football fans will have a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca will face each other again, in this case on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League, where the local team arrives as the only leader, although with a 1-5 win against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores, while the Boquenses triumphed in Chile against Colo Colo, but they are in 13th position in the domestic competition.
It is because of this that, with just hours to go before the momentous confrontation, we believe it is appropriate to review the Injured and suspended players who will not be able to count on Martín Demichelis, a River Plate coach who seeks to leave behind the bad taste that the trip to Brazil meant during the week. Come on.
Who are the injured that River has?
paulo diaz he suffers a muscle strain in the left femoral biceps, which is why he had to be replaced in the last match against Independiente. The Chilean joined River’s injured list, which has Matías Kranevitter (broken ankle, will be back soon), Hector David Martinez (right knee patellar tendinopathy, its return is uncertain), Bruno Zuculini (left knee ligament tear, will return in August 2023) and Tomas Lecanda (torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee on 12/14/22).
Who are the suspended that River has?
With the return of Enzo Díaz and Enzo Pérez, who had reached five yellow cards against Independiente, the only loss due to suspension will be Jose Paradelasent off early but deservedly in Tucumán against Atlético.
|
PLAYER
|
ABSENCE REASON
|
POSITION
|
PAULO DIAZ
|
INJURY
|
CENTER DEFENDER
|
MATHIAS KRANEVITTER
|
INJURY
|
CENTER STEERING WHEEL
|
BRUNO ZUCULINI
|
INJURY
|
CENTER STEERING WHEEL
|
HECTOR DAVID MARTINEZ
|
INJURY
|
CENTER DEFENDER
|
TOMAS LECANDA
|
INJURY
|
CENTER DEFENDER
|
JOSE PARADELA
|
SUSPENSION
|
ATTACKING MIDDLE
