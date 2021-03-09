River Plate and Independiente de Santa Fe de Colombia face each other today, Tuesday, March 9, in the soccer game for Date 2 of Group C of the Women’s Libertadores Cup, at the Nuevo Francisco Urbano Stadium, in Buenos Aires.

Schedule and where to watch the game on television today

The meeting between River Plate and Independiente de Santa Fe will be held from 7:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen on live TV through DeporTV (Channel 100 of Cablevisión and 631 of DirecTV) and online by streaming through Cablevisión Flow, DirecTV Go and on Conmebol’s Facebook.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Argentina Women’s Libertadores Cup 2021.

Participating teams

Boca Juniors and River Plate (Argentina), Corinthians, Ferroviaria and Kindermann (Brazil), Santiago Morning and Universidad de Chile (Chile), Independiente Santa Fe and América de Cali (Colombia), Libertad-Limpeño and Sol de América (Paraguay), Deportivo Trópico (Bolivia), El Nacional (Ecuador), Universitario (Peru), Peñarol (Uruguay) and Atlético SC (Venezuela).

The groups of the women’s Copa Libertadores

Group A: Corinthians, El Nacional, Universitario and América de Cali.

Group B: Boca Juniors, Santiago Morning, Deportivo Trópico and Kindermann.

Group C: Independiente Santa Fe, Atlético SC, River Plate and Sol de América.

Group D: Ferroviaria, Libertad-Limpeño, Peñarol and Universidad de Chile.

Women’s Libertadores Cup

Tournament mode

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups. After a match against each rival in the area, the best two from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be played on March 14 and 15.

The semifinals will be on the 17th and 18th. On March 21 the final will be played and the match for third place.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the women’s Copa Libertadores table of positions.