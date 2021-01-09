River Plate and Independiente face today, Saturday, January 9, in a new match for Date 5 of the Championship Zone A of the Diego Maradona Cup, at the Florencio Sola stadium in Banfield.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Diego Abal, the meeting between River and Independiente will be played from 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live through TNT Sports (Channel 124 of Cablevisión and 603 of DirecTV) and online by streaming in Cablevisión Flow.

Possible formations

River Plate 11: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Fabrizio Angileri; Ignacio Fernández, Bruno Zuculini or Jorge Carrascal, Leonardo Ponzio and Nicolás de la Cruz; Rafael Borré and Matías Suárez. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

The 11 of Independent: Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Alexander Barboza and Lucas Rodríguez; Domingo Blanco, Lucas Romero, Jonathan Menéndez and Alan So Señora; Alan Velasco and Silvio Romero. DT: Fernando Berón.

Fixture, results and standings

