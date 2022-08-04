The Champions League is in the preliminary phase and less and less is missing for the group phase to return. It is the most important competition in European football and will feature representatives from River.
We review who are the six players who were part of Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle and who will play it this year.
Rafael Santos Borré comes from being champion of the Europa League and now he will have the goal of making history with Eintracht. He is a key part of the German team.
Lucas Alario was transferred to Eintracht Frankfurt and already paid with goals in his official debut. He will pair with Borré.
Gonzalo Montiel will represent Sevilla in the competition. There is also Lucas Ocampos, another former River, but who was not directed by Gallardo.
Exequiel Palacios is still looking to find his best version and earn a place at Bayer Leverkusen. The challenge of the Champions must tempt him.
Julián Álvarez arrived at Manchester City and made his debut with a goal against Liverpool in a final. It will not be easy for him to play, but he will seek to earn a place little by little.
Benfica is in the preliminary round and is coming off a 4-1 win. Enzo Fernández made his official debut and he did it with a great goal. Promise.
