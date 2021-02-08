While Agustín Palavecino embarks for Buenos Aires, details are being finalized to close the incorporation of Héctor David Martínez and Jonatan Maidana is making noise, River is looking for a future replacement for Gonzalo Montiel. It is clear that the full-back will continue his career abroad, at the latest, in the next transfer market. So, Marcelo Gallardo needs a player capable of making the boy who emerged from the lower divisions not be conspicuous by his absence. And all the guns are aimed at Alex Vigo.

River improved the offer for the 21-year-old right back that the Doll put his eye on before the pandemic. Colón, owner of the economic rights, is willing to sell 50% of the token. He set a price at $ 2,500,000, but would lower the claims. Everything is in talks, but there was an indication that points to the departure of the Santa Fe. In this Monday’s practice, Eduardo Domínguez dispensed with Vigo and placed the youthful Eric Meza in the right sector of the defense thinking about the duel against Central Córdoba, on Friday in Santiago del Estero.

Sooner or later. Gallardo knows that Montiel has a European future and that is why he wants Vigo.

Vigo is a footballer with similar characteristics to Montiel, with a great predisposition to go on the attack, lucid in hand-to-hand and overflowing. And taking into account that the future of González Catán’s kid is in Europe, the leaders decided to move forward to incorporate him.

Montiel, without going any further, was in the plans of West Ham, Roma, Palmeiras and Olympique de Lyon. Finally, the French proposal, which was the strongest, did not crystallize and the player renewed his contract until December 2022.

About the side, was left out of the list of concentrates for the Argentine Cup match against Defensores de Pronunciamiento, on Wednesday at the Banfield field. Montiel drags an overload in his left calf and Gallardo wants him ready for his debut in the 2021 Professional League Cup, on Sunday against Estudiantes in La Plata. Nacho Fernández (operated on varicocele), Jorge Carrascal (Covid-19) and Cristian Ferreira (close contact with the Colombian) will not be able to play against the entrerrianos. The award-winning coach summoned the young Santiago Simón and Tomás Castro Ponce.

Meanwhile, Jonatan Maidana awaits signals from River’s coaching staff. Gallardo gave the OK to incorporate him, but until last night no leader had communicated with Hernán Berman. “They did not call me”, the 35-year-old central defender’s agent told Clarion.

Maidana had left River two years ago, after winning the Copa Libertadores against Boca in Madrid. He played 49 games in Toluca. Back in Argentina, he wants to wear the red band with which he won 11 titles.