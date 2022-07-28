River Plate is much more than a football team. It is one of the most important brands worldwide and being able to be a sponsor of the institution is highly valued. There are many who dream of placing their brand on clothing and that is why great economic returns are achieved.
A new era is born in Núñez and Marcelo Gallardo’s team will wear a new brand on their chest. It is the Spanish company Coderewhich was already on the sleeves of the shirt and will now be the main sponsor.
The contract will be until 2025 and about 3.5 million dollars per year will enter the club’s coffers. This will be accompanied by the launch of the new shirt, which is expected to be in the coming weeks.
“This agreement allows us to reach the Argentine and Latin American public in the best and most direct way possible, offering our current and future clients a better brand experience. The alliance with one of the great soccer players in the country contributes to our positioning in this priority market for Codere, as a leading brand of online sports betting and omnichannel entertainment”, were the words of Carlos Sabanza, responsible for sponsorships of the brand.
related links
More news from River Plate
#River #sponsor #details #millions #receive
Leave a Reply