On date 11 of the Argentine Professional Football League Cup, River visited Talleres in Córdoba and suffered a 1-0 defeat, with a goal from Colombian Diego Valoyes, in a match in which coach Marcelo Gallardo surprised with the initial training, including several usually substitutes in the River Plate structure.
Precisely that is what should concern the “Muñeco” the most after observing the performance of his boys on the day: it is that there is a lot of difference between the usual starters and the substitutes, and then we will review specific cases.
what of Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez it was very low. The central defender, lacking confidence, did not accompany Maidana well in the first half and was outplayed by Federico Girotti and Michael Santos throughout the match.
Elijah Gomez, on the left, could not give Gallardo reasons to doubt Milton Casco; The former man from Argentinos Juniors was overtaken by his band and also failed to overflow with his power, one of the strong points that motivated the DT to bring him to Núñez.
In his 100th game with River, the central midfielder Bruno Zuculini he could not become the owner of half the field, and also lost the mark on the goal of Talleres by Colombian Valoyes for following the ball and not a player.
The match weighed heavily on Jose Paradelawho both defensively (he committed a penalty that Loustau sanctioned outside the area) and offensively (he seemed to hide instead of asking for it) did not show that he was up to River, and surely makes Gallardo doubt a lot.
These are worrying levels in the River Plate team, which only managed to react when footballers of the stature of Nicolás De la Cruz, Enzo Fernández and Matías Suárez entered. It is true that Gallardo had to rotate, but it is also true that today he will leave very worried.
#River #fell #Córdoba #Talleres #level #substitutes #worrying
Leave a Reply