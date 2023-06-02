In the last game of date 18 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate entered the field of José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. In an even game and of wholesale emotions, the final score was draw 2-2.
When it seemed that the Millionaire team was taking the victory with a goal from Lucas Beltran who made it 2-1 at 82′, just four minutes later he appeared Francisco Ortega to get the equalizer for Vélez and thus achieve a valuable draw.
More news about River
Despite the fact that the “Millionaire” continues to be the only leader of the contest (he has 41 points, six more than San Lorenzo, who was left with 35), he needs to return to victory in order to clear up the doubts that were sown about the Demichelis team: will have a tough task Defense and Justicehis next rival.
In which stadium is the River-Defense played?
Date: Saturday June 3
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 16:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 14:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: fernando rapallini
How can you see the River-Defense?
In Argentina, the match between River and Defense can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
Coach Demichelis thinks of a mix between starters and substitutes for the duel against Defensa y Justicia, also thinking about the defining Copa Libertadores vs. Fluminense clash. There will be practice this Friday afternoon, where he will define the 11.
What are the latest defense news?
Coach Julio Vaccari will be able to count on Kevin “Facha” Gutiérrez again, while he will wait for the recovery of Nazareno Colombo. Who cannot be from the game is Tomás Escalante.
possible formations
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Robert Rojas, Leandro González Pirez, Milton Casco; Rodrigo Aliendro, Matías Kranevitter or Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela, Nicolás De La Cruz: Esequiel Barco or Pablo Solari and Lucas Beltrán.
Defending: unsain; Sant’Anna, Malatini or Colombo, Cardona, Soto; Gutierrez, Lopez; Alanis, Barbona, Togni; Fernandez.
Forecast
It will be a very difficult match for the “Millionaire”, but in turn spaces will open up for him because Defense will come out to propose, as usual. It will be 2 to 1 for the “Millo”, with De la Cruz figure.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#RiverDefense #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast #Professional #League
Leave a Reply