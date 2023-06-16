We have already played 20 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that marks the way
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 44 points thanks to the recent victory against Banfield, by 4 to 1, and It also has one less partysince the one that was disputing in front of Defense and Justice was suspended due to the death of a fan in the stadium.
“Millo” and “Halcón” will catch up, where the local will have the chance to take seven points from their immediate pursuer, Talleres de Córdoba. Next, the previous one of the commitment that will last 65 minutes.
In which stadium is the River-Defense played?
Date: Saturday June 17
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Mas Monumental
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
How can you see the River-Defense?
In Argentina, the remaining 65 minutes of the match between River and Defense can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis will have the absence of Robert Rojas for his call to the Paraguayan national team. The Chilean Paulo Díaz will replace him and share the rear with Leandro González Pírez. It is not ruled out that Milton Casco returns to the left side for Elías Gómez, and that Enzo Pérez returns.
What are the latest defense news?
Vaccari’s “Halcón” comes from a very good victory against Belgrano, where he had no injuries or suspensions, so the DT could repeat the XI.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Paulo Díaz, Leandro González Pirez, Elías Gómez or Milton Casco; Nicolás De la Cruz, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco; Nacho Fernandez; Pablo Solari or Enzo Pérez and Lucas Beltrán.
Defending: unsain; Sant’Anna, Colombo, Cardona, Soto; Gutiérrez, López, Alanís, Barbona, Togni; N. Fernandez.
Forecast
It will be a very even match and River will have a hard time getting it out. It will be a 1-1 draw, with Unsain appearing.
