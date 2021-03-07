River equalized tonight against Sol de América de Paraguay (0-0), in its premiere in zone C of the Copa Libertadores for women’s football, which is played on the Morón and Vélez fields.

In the Nuevo Francisco Urbano stadium, of the Deportivo Morón club, the Núñez team took the initiative, although they could not break the orderly resistance that the Guaraní cast opposed.

The formation of the millionaire team included Florencia Chiribelo; Stephanie Melgarejo, Giuliana González, Daniela Mereles and Laura Felipe; Justina Morcillo, Vanessa Penuna, Martina Del Trecco and Carolina Birizamberri; Mercedes Pereyra and Lucía Martelli.

River had the clearest chance to open the account 25 minutes into the first half, when Pereyra crashed a shot on the crossbar and, from the rebound, the Uruguayan Birizamberri headed just off the mark.

In the preliminary match, Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia, clearly beat Atlético SC, from Venezuela, 4-0.

River, led by DT Daniel Reyes, will play the second game of the group against Independiente Santa Fe on Tuesday 9, while it will close the group phase with Atlético SC from Venezuela on Friday 12. Both games will be played from 19.30.

In zone D, on the Vélez Sarsfield court, Libertad Limpeño, from Paraguay, surprised and beat Ferroviaria, from Brazil, 4-0. While Universidad de Chile defeated Peñarol from Uruguay, 1-0.