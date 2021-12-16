After becoming champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate will face Colón de Santa Fe, who was crowned in the League Cup back in June 2021, for the great Champions Trophy.
The “Millionaire” arrives much more lucid for having recently achieved the title, and for the confirmation of the continuity of his successful coach Marcelo Gallardo, but the “Sabalero” respects the base of that team that made history (without his figure ” Pulga “Rodríguez, who went to Gymnastics) and will want to give the note again here. Here is everything you need to know.
Date: Saturday, December 18
Schedule: 21.10 (Brazil and Argentina time), 01.10 (Spain), 18.10 (Mexico).
Where: Mother of Cities Stadium, Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
Referee: Patrick loustau
The game will be broadcast on TNT SPORTS PREMIUM, so to observe it You must first contract the cable service and then add the Argentine soccer pack. If you are already a customer of a cable operator, it is hired on their official pages: Cablevision, DirecTV, Telecentre. The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Gallardo would have confirmed at 11, with Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, David Martínez, Milton Casco; Santiago Simón, Zuculini, Enzo Fernández, Agustín Palavecino; Benjamin Rollheiser and Julián Álvarez.
Colon: With the peace of mind that all the players tested negative for COVID-19, the possible XI would be with Burián; Meza, Garcés, Goltz, Delgado, Piovi; Bernardi, Lértora, Aliendro; Farías; Beltran.
