That River Plate needed to incorporate a forward was evident. That is why Marcelo Gallardo had been talking to Sebastián Driussi. But the possibility of repatriating him from Russia has dropped, Doll looked at the domestic market and opted for Agustin Fontana, the attacker from Banfield. River accelerated and agreed to buy the player at $ 1,750,000 for 75% of the pass.

Gallardo had his eye on this player after Fontana scored a goal for River playing for Banfield at the start of the Diego Maradona Cup on the Independiente field, when the Drill defeated the Millionaire team 3 to 1. In addition, Fontana stood out in that contest, of which the Drill he was runner-up, scoring five goals.

Fontana is 24 years old. He was born in Lomas de Zamora and until now he had spent his entire career at Banfield, where he scored 9 goals in 43 games. Now, he has the great opportunity to jump to River. It is the sixth reinforcement for Gallardo in this transfer market. Agustín Palavecino, Héctor David Martínez, Jonatan Maidana, José Paradela and Alex Vigo were already there.

Now it was the turn of Fontana, who was in conflict with Banfield because his contract expired in June and he had not renewed it. Because of that situation, they had separated him from the squad and he was training with the Reserve.

“After the refusal of Agustín Fontana and his representative Rubén Contini to renew their contractual relationship with the Institution (despite the fact that once the conditions were agreed, he had given his word to do so), it has been decided to disengage him from the professional staff, going from the day of the date to train with the Reserve team until the end of their contract on June 30 of this year “, Banfield had communicated.

But River appeared, advanced and sealed the agreement so that the conflict between the forward and the club of the South of Greater Buenos Aires was resolved.

With Fontana, River will try to find a solution to a weakness that the team is having: it will seek to improve efficiency in the attack. In fact, in addition to nickname him “Chino”, Fontana is also called “the animal of the goal.” There must be a reason…