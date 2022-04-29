ARC SYSTEM WORKS And APlus Games come back with a big announcement! River City Saga: Three Kingdoms will come out in our territory on PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC Street Steam the next July 21which is the same day the editions will debut in Japan PS4 And PC.

Alongside the announcement of the western date, the companies also wanted to propose a small introduction to the game, a new trailer, and an inevitable gallery of images!

Wild and wacky action! Kunio wreaks havoc in the Three Kingdoms!

River City’s cast of characters take the Three Kingdoms stage to wreak havoc! This title takes up the concept of the beloved Downtown Special: River City Historical Drama! and crosses international borders to tell the story of the Three Kingdoms Romance.

Watch the wacky and comedic action as our hero Guan Yu (although you may recognize him as Kunio) tries to survive the tumultuous times of the late Han dynasty. The rest of the cast will make an appearance as generals, tactics and more, giving the Three Kingdoms a River City-style twist! Enjoy a fun, action-packed version of famous historical events, from the rebellion of the yellow turbans to the battle of the red cliffs.

The Beat ‘Em Up action you know and love!

The gameplay focuses as usual on the beat ’em up genre the series is known for. Closely connected areas form a huge game world. In addition to the battle, you can enjoy shopping in the villages and towns. Visit the scenarios and explore every corner!

Turn the tide of battle with flashy “tactical” moves!

Turn the tide of battle in your favor with flashy “Tactical” moves! You can influence all enemies on screen with these tactics. Could their use in specific areas even lead to discoveries such as hidden rooms or passages…?

Information on “Heroes of the Three Kingdoms: Battle of Red Cliffs”

In addition to the Story mode, this title includes a mode for up to four players with local and online co-op mode, the “Heroes of the Three Kingdoms: Battle of Red Cliffs”.

Conquer 10 levels where powerful bosses await, working together in some and at times and competing in others. There is a lot to delve into, from turning friendly fire on or off, to finding hidden levels.