After the exit on Nintendo Switch from River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou!) in December 2021, the developer APlus Games and the publisher ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced that the title would arrive after April 2022 in Japan also on PlayStation 4 And PC tranute Steam. The release has finally been made official, and is scheduled for July 21 this year, when physical versions will also be made available for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms in addition it will host a cooperative mode for up to 4 players and will receive a free update at launch containing 12 new playable characters (including Abobo, Nishimura, Munakata, Toudou, Mochizuki, Kobayashi, Onizuka, Kinoshita and Taira) who will carry the beat ‘roaster em up to a total of 24. Below we leave you the trailer released in these hours.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms – PS4 / Steam Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu