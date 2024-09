ARC SYSTEM WORKS And R-Force Entertainment they show us an introductory trailer for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Nextthe beat ’em up of the series Kunio-kun set in ancient China in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

The title will be available worldwide from next November 7th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – Introductory Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS away Gematsu