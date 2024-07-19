ARC SYSTEM WORKS and the developer R-Force Entertainment they announced River City Saga: Three Kingdoms NextThe game will be available worldwide starting from next November 7th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in the West digital onlywhile in Japan it will also be released in a physical edition.

As the name might suggest, this is a sequel to River City Saga. Three Kingdomsa reimagining of the Three Kingdoms saga featuring characters from the franchise Kunio-kun. The game is a direct sequel, and will continue where the events of the first chapter left off.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – Announcement Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS, R-Force Entertainment Street Gematsu