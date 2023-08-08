ARC SYSTEM WORKS And APlus Games announce that the versions PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC Of River City: Rival Showdown will include a brand new scenario called “Riki’s Story” which will be playable after the main story and after completing the unlockable mode “River City: Yamada’s Side”.

In this new scenario we will follow Riki and we will witness his version of events during the four days of the River City incident. What did he do all that time? This new scenario can also be unlocked automatically if save data from is present River City Saga: Three Kingdoms.

River City: Rival Showdown will be available from October 12th all over the world on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu