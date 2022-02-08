Although games like Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West Y Elden Ring are the most eye-catching titles of February, this month is also full of smaller installments. Thus, it was recently confirmed that River City Girls Zerothe localized version of the game we originally saw on the SNES, will finally be available next week.

According to WayForward, in charge of this project, River City Girls Zero It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2022. However, the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions will be available until some unspecified point this spring.

This is the title description:

“River City Girls Zero allows players to experience the first time Misako and Kyoko teamed up with Kunio and Riki to take to the streets in hard-hitting, stomping action. While the graphics, music, and gameplay stay true to the classic 16-bit Super Famicom release, this version marks the first time the 1994 game will be localized for the west. A new opening cinematic, new manga cutscenes, and a new theme song by River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee have also been added. Get started solo or team up with a friend at a local co-op and find out how the River City Girls story began!

Get ready to brawl like it’s 1994! River City Girls Zero, the classic 16-bit beat-’em-up, has a digital release date on Switch and it’s only a week away – Feb. 14 for both NA and EU! (Look for it on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC later this spring!) pic.twitter.com/Y5ijyFlcUv —WayForward (@WayForward) February 7, 2022

With this, a physical version for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch is currently on pre-order at Limited Run Games. River City Girls Zero It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on February 14. In related topics, here you can learn more about River City Girls 2. In the same way, here you can check our gameplay of River City Girls.

Via: WayForward