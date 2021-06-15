River City Girls 2 and RIver City Girls Zero are coming soon to expand the universe of this beat em up.

Good news if you like classic beat em up, with the double return of a saga that has been doing things more than well for a long time. River City Girls expands its universe with a new installment that It will arrive in 2022 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In addition, it will have a physical edition distributed by Limited Run Games.

River City Girls has made a place for itself among the best-rated beat em up in recent yearsSince WayForward and Arc System Works They have published the first details of the game, which puts us back in the shoes of Misoko, Kyoko and other characters with the aim of facing the enemies while we move through the dangerous streets of River City. The proposal will follow the style that has made it succeed, with a frenzied combat and a fine sense of humor that will help the fun grow as we face enemies using new moves over new environments. Its creators also promise “the return of an old enemy.”

In addition, as those responsible for the game say, there will be new playable characters and an online cooperative mode for two players. With less name than other classics of the genre, but River City Girls has carved out its future despite arriving in times similar to those of Streets of Rage 4 or Battletoads.

They are not the only news, since the announcement of River City Girls Zero has also been made official. This is how it has been renamed to Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka, game originally published on SNES in 1994, and that will be localized for the first time in the West, with a release for Nintendo Switch at the end of the year. On the other hand, a version of the original River City Girls (the 2019 title) has also been confirmed for PS5, although there is no official release date at the moment.

