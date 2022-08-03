On the pages of the last issue of Weekly Famitsu it was revealed that River City Girls 2 will be released in Japan next December 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The Japanese cast will see Marina Inoue in the role of Marian And Akari Kitou in that of Provie. The presence of over 100 support characters is confirmed.

As for the West, the developer WayForward had announced that River City Girls 2 would be released during this summer, but considering that the announcement was made in December 2021 and today the Japanese date has been postponed to December 1, it is very likely that the game will also be postponed for Europe and North America. We await official news from the publisher.

