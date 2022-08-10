Although the game was originally scheduled for this summer, WayForward announced that River City Girls 2sequel to the 2019 beat ’em up of the same name, has been postponed to Europe and North America on a date to be determinedso as to give the team the opportunity to file the defects and offer the public a game experience as fluid as possible.

The announcement, posted on Twitter by the developer of Shantae, was accompanied by the cover art of the game, which we report below. Although, as we said at the beginning, an official date is missing, Famitsu had indicated 1 December 2022 as the date of publication in Japan. River City Girls 2 is expected on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

River City update! To ensure the most polished experience possible, River City Girls 2 will be launching in North America sometime after its originally expected late summer 2022 release window. Please stay tuned for a new release date. For now, please check out the cover art! pic.twitter.com/vYyM0h8JrY – WayForward (@WayForward) August 9, 2022

Source: WayForward Street Nintendo Soup