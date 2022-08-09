One of the most anticipated independent games for this year is River City Girls 2, continuation of the Beat em Up that was released a couple of years ago on all available platforms. And while its developers, WayForward They had mentioned that he would arrive sometime in the summer of 2022apparently that promise has been somewhat behind.

Through the company’s official social networks, they confirmed that the game has been delayed because it seeks to further define the experience, so its launch window completed for these months will not be met. Given this, it was not mentioned that it will arrive this year, only that the specific date will be announced days later.

River City update! To ensure the most polished experience possible, River City Girls 2 will be launching in North America sometime after its originally expected late summer 2022 release window. Please stay tuned for a new release date. For now, please check out the cover art! pic.twitter.com/vYyM0h8JrY —WayForward (@WayForward) August 9, 2022

River City Update! To ensure the most polished experience possible, River City Girls 2 will release in North America sometime after its originally planned release window of late summer 2022. Stay tuned for a new release date. For now, check out the cover!

This game will follow the misadventures of the characters we met in the first part, only now there are more avatars available to use and also interesting missions to complete. The best thing is that it will continue to be released for all types of platforms, so both current and past generations are invited to deliver blows through the streets full of ruffians.

will be released in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Twitter