The ComicBook site interviewed WayForward on River City Girls 2the new chapter of the scrolling fighting game released these days on PC and console, and apparently the developers have not ruled out a possible arrival of the game on Xbox Game Passrather.

The team reported that would love the fact of seeing River City Girls 2 on Xbox Game Pass, considering the excellent experience with the inclusion of the first River City Girls in the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service.

Not only that, WayForward would also gladly see River City Girls Zero within the Game Pass, apparently.

“We would love to see River City Girls 2 (and also River City Girls Zero) on Game Pass!” Said Adam Tierney of the team, interviewed by ComicBook, “The first River City Girls has enjoyed great popularity on Game Pass and this has helped to expand the audience of the game significantly. Game Pass is a amazing service“.

Even WayForward therefore seems to join the considerable amount of developers who support the goodness of Xbox Game Pass, an opinion particularly widespread especially among indie teams. Considering that the game is just out, it is likely that it will remain accessible through the standard distribution for at least a few months, but at this point we can expect a next inclusion in the catalogue of Xbox Game Pass in the future, at least according to these statements.

Just in these days, it has emerged that – according to unconfirmed data and of mysterious origin – Xbox Game Pass would have brought down the sales of first party Xbox games, but obviously this is not a problem that affects third parties and, in any case, above all it would represent a confirmation of the paradigm shift that the introduction of the subscription service is carrying out in the videogame market.