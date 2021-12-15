The Nintendo INDIE WORLD, during which it was confirmed the arrival of River City Girls 2 and many other news. The title of WayForward will land on Nintendo Switch during the summer of 2022, and it will be available also on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Among the other titles announced we find the highly acclaimed Chicory: A Colorful Tale, available starting today via eShop, and Sea of ​​Stars, a title coming by the end of 2022 that will include songs composed by none other than Yasunori Mitsuda.

We leave you now to the video of the conference, under which you can find a summary of the announcements thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision.

Nintendo INDIE WORLD – 12/15/2021

Source: Nintendo