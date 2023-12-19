He Champions Trophyas its name indicates, faces the winners of the two competitions organized by the Professional Football League: the LPF Cup and the LPF Tournament.
River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba.
Meanwhile, the “Millionaire” was waiting for a rival after having been eliminated from the League Cup by Central Rosary, in the semifinals, and precisely their rival will be “Canalla”, who beat Platense in the final of the competition, 1 to 0 with a goal from Maximiliano Lovera. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is River-Rosario Central played?
Date: Friday, December 22
Location: Santiago Del Estero, Argentina
Stadium: Mother of Cities
Schedule: 00100 in Spain, 21.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 19.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Facundo Tello
How can you see the River-Rosario Central?
Both TNT Sports and Espn Premium will televise the final. It can be seen once you have contracted the Football Pack.
What is the latest news from River?
Demichelis must define whether he retains the base of the team that just played less than 10 days ago with Central, when it was defeated in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Apparently he will repeat the team, and it will be the last commitment of players like de la Cruz and Rondón.
What is the latest news from Central?
“I want to thank all my players, all the leaders, on behalf of Gonzalo (Belloso), and the people of Central, who are experiencing a beautiful moment. It is what one looks for and what one wants. We have to continue: we have to celebrate today, but we are thinking about River, it is reality, football is like that. It's the only way to stay alive“, indicated Miguelo at the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, post consecration vs Platense. Regarding the team, he has some players in trouble, but his idea is to wait for them to see if he can repeat the XI.
Possible alignments
River: Franco Armani Sebastián Boselli, Paulo Díaz, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Díaz; Nicolás de la Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari. Salomón Rondón and Facundo Colidio.
Central Rosary: Jorge Broun; Damián Martínez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana, Agustín Sandez; Kevin Ortiz, Tomás O'Connor; Maximiliano Lovera, Ignacio Malcorra, Jaminton Campaz; and Luca Martínez Dupuy
Forecast
This time, River will keep the game, with a resounding 2 to 0. Solari and de la Cruz will score the goals.
