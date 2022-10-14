After beating Platense 2-1 at the Monumental Stadium for date 25 of the 2022 Professional League, River Plate continues to fight from behind in the tournament, looking for those above to lose points to dream of being able to lift the domestic trophy, although every time there is less margin.
Beyond that, the “Millionaire” suffered a very harsh and unexpected news during the week that will mark a before and after in the history of the club: the successful coach Marcelo Gallardo affirmed that he will not continue in the institution in 2023putting an end to a love story of more than eight years from the bench of substitutes.
Next, the whole preview of the match against Rosario Central, or the farewell of the “Muñeco” before his people, since he will then close the contest as a visitor against Racing Club.
Date: Sunday October 16, 2022
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Stadium: More Monumental.
Start time: 8:30 p.m. local time.
Channel: The duel will be broadcast by ESPN PREMIUMso if you have contracted the cable service you must add the Soccer Pack.
streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
River: He won 3.
Central Rosary: won 1.
ties: 1.
River: GGGGE
Central Rosary: EEPE
There are not many details regarding the XI that Marcelo Gallardo will stop, taking into account the convulsive hours that are being experienced after the announcement of his departure. Miguel Ángel Borja and Milton Casco will not say present due to accumulation of cards nor will Bruno Zuculini, who is still recovering from a tear.
Carlos Tevez will be able to count on White Lautaro (will return after suspension) and Ignatius Malcorra (He will return after his injury): Fernando Rodríguez and Francis Mac Allister would be substituted.
Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez Pirez, Pinola, Gomez; Enzo Pérez, De La Cruz, Palavecino, Barco; Solari and Beltran.
servant; Martinez, Baez, Almada, White; Tanlongo, Buonanotte, Malcorra, Ortiz, Frias, Veliz.
In a Monumental excited by the departure of the “Muñeco”, I believe that its soccer players will give the River world a significant victory and with a good game: it will be 3 to 1, with two from Beltrán.
