With a wider red band, a black collar, the three red stripes on the shoulders and the message “Grandeur, 1901-2021” on the back, River Plate has a new home jersey that it will wear throughout this season.

It is a reversal of the most emblematic jacket of the Núñez club that this Tuesday celebrates its 120th anniversary. It will be released in the evening when Marcelo Gallardo’s men face Fluminense, at the Monumental, for the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The kit, designed by adidas, is completed with a black shorts with red and white stripes and matching tights. The launch is part of the campaign “Live with greatness”, with which the brand that you dressed River tries to “reflect the values, the essence, the identity and the greatness” of the institution, one of the most respected in Argentina and Latin America.

Enzo Pérez, the goalkeeper-midfielder and hero in the match against Independiente Santa Fe that his team won despite playing decimated by the coronavirus, and DT idol Marcelo Gallardo are two of the faces chosen to present the new clothing.

El Muñeco was also part of the institutional campaign that was launched in the early hours of Tuesday, covering 120 years of feats – and also defeats – of one of the giants of Argentine football.

Also there are Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Federico Girotti, Julián Álvarez and Matías Suárez, figures of the men’s first team, and the Uruguayan Carolina Birizamberri and Martina del Trecco, players of the women’s team.

The club will broadcast throughout the week a series of videos in which players will be seen explaining what it means to be part of the club’s family. There will also be a podcast with messages from old glories that can be heard through Spotify.

The new clothing, for now in the Aeroready version, has already been put on sale – the Heat.rdy, used by players in official matches, will also be marketed shortly.

It is obtained through the adidas Creators Club program and at TiendaRiver.com. In the next few days it will reach the main sports houses throughout the country. The value? 7,999 pesos.