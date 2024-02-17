River Plate faced Atlético Tucumán this Wednesday in the match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Argentine League. The scoreboard did not move during the 90 minutes and the match ended 0-0. With that point, Demichelis' team remains the leader of the table.
On Sunday, February 18 at 7:15 p.m., the “Micho” team will return home to face Banfield, seeking to repeat the result they achieved against “Fortín” de Liniers, 5 to 0, in their last home match . We review the previous one.
In which stadium is River-Banfield played?
Date: Sunday, February 18
Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Monumental
Schedule: 7:15 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:15 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 5:15 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 4:15 p.m. in Mexico and 11:15 p.m. in Spain.
Referee: Sebastián Zunino
How can you see the River-Banfield?
TV Channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from River?
Coach Martín Demichelis analyzes giving rest to the players who added the most minutes, such as Nacho Fernández, Enzo Díaz or Rodrigo Aliendro. Miguel Ángel Borja's muscle injury is the most worrying, so in his absence the one who is emerging to be the “9” is Agustín Ruberto.
Franco Mastantuono, meanwhile, could be the one chosen to enter for Nacho.
Milton Casco, who recently recovered from a meniscus problem in his right knee, is ready to return.
What is the latest news from Banfield?
Julio César Falcioni's team has just drawn 0-0 against Barracas Central and is second to last in the area with just two units. The “Emperor” would repeat the starting XI.
Possible formations
River: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco; Rodrigo Villagra, Nicolás Fonseca; Franco Mastantuono or Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Facundo Colidio and Agustín Ruberto.
Banfield: Barovero; Bonifacio, Maciel, Recalde, Insúa; Calleros, Cañete, Rodríguez, Rivera; Quintana, Gimenez.
Forecast
River will win 3 to 0, without problems. Collidius, the figure with a doublet.
