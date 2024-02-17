For this Sunday's meeting at 7:15 p.m. between #River – #Banfield the designated referee is #SebastiánZunino assisted on the lines x Ezequiel Brailovsky and José Castelli Yamil Possi will be the 4th referee. The VAR will be in charge of Fernando Echenique and the AVAR will be by Mariana De Almeida pic.twitter.com/We5sP3FP56

Schedule: 7:15 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:15 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 5:15 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 4:15 p.m. in Mexico and 11:15 p.m. in Spain.

Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).

Franco Mastantuono, meanwhile, could be the one chosen to enter for Nacho.

Milton Casco, who recently recovered from a meniscus problem in his right knee, is ready to return.