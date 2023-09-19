Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted and lost two games, against Argentinos Juniors and Vélez, while they triumphed against Barracas Central and against Arsenal. We review the previous match against Atlético Tucumán.
In which stadium is River-Atlético played?
Date: Thursday, September 21
Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
How can you watch River-Atlético?
In Argentina, the match between River and Arsenal can be seen on TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must purchase the Football Pack.
What is the latest news from River?
Martín Demichelis will begin to define from practice this Tuesday whether he bets on keeping the starters or appeals to rotation, two dates before the Superclásico. Enzo Díaz and Aliendro are shaping up to return. Sebastián Boselli, Leandro González Pirez, Facundo Colidio and Salomón Rondón can add minutes.
What is the latest news from Atlético Tucumán?
The Orsi-Gómez duo team has just beaten Barracas Central 1-0, with a goal from Ramiro Carrera. He will not be able to count on Ramiro Ruiz Rodriguez, who was sent off for a hit in that game.
Possible formations
River: Franco Armani Santiago Simón, Paulo Díaz, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De La Cruz, Rodrigo Aliendro, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Miguel Angel Borja
Atlético Tucumán: Marchiori; De La Fuente, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Sánchez, Acosta, Carrera, Pereyra; Giani and Maestro Puch.
Forecast
River will win 3 to 1, with one from Paulo Díaz, another from Lanzini and the remaining from Borja. Giani will put temporary equality.
