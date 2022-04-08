After the important 1-0 away win against Alianza Lima in the debut of the Copa Libertadores de América, River Plate must quickly prepare for the domestic competition of the 2022 Professional League Cup, placing as an escort for Racing Club in Group A.
The “Millionaire” will receive Argentinos Juniors next Sunday in the More Monumental Stadium, a meeting where the “Bicho” will try to complicate things for Marcelo Gallardo’s team and will do so by arriving in good shape: he is fourth in the same group with 14 units, two from the River Plate cast, and also in the area qualifying for the playoffs. Next, everything you need to know.
Date: Sunday April 10, 2022
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 12:00 a.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: More Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
The match will be broadcast on TNT SPORTSand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Jonatan Maidana or Leandro González Pirez, Héctor David Martínez or Emanuel Mammana, Elías Gómez; Bruno Zuculini, Agustín Palavecino; Juan Fernando Quintero, Esequiel Barco; Matías Suárez or Braian Romero and Julián Álvarez.
Argentine Juniors: Mariano Bíttolo would replace the expelled Luciano Gómez to go to the Monumental. He would later repeat the XI that beat Banfield. Lanzillotta; Mac Allister, Torren, Villalba; Cabrera, Vera, Galarza, Carabajal, Bittolo; Reniero and Avalos.
