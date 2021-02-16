The Unique Mother of Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero will be premiered on Thursday, March 4, when River and Racing meet from 10:10 p.m. for the final of the Argentine Super Cup. It will be the opening match of a pharaonic stadium that will also be used for the Copa América to be played in the middle of the year in Argentina and Colombia and the National Team led by Lionel Scaloni will also play there South American Qualifying matches towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The stadium has a capacity for 30 thousand seated spectators, located in VIP, press, high and low seats, popular at the headers and 22 boxes. It also has an interactive museum, a restaurant and a preferential access hall. And roof to cover the stands.

On April 13, 2018, the governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, together with the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, presented the project of the new single provincial stadium and made its construction official. It was not by chance that this is the chosen province . For this, Pablo Toviggino, executive secretary of the AFA and right hand of Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and a personal friend of Zamora, played his cards.

The official budget for the construction of the stadium began with 895,214,003.77 pesos but the cost of the end of the work was 1,500 million pesos according to the official gazette of the province of Santiago del Estero.

The name of the enclosure, baptized as “Unique Mother of Cities Stadium”, was chosen in homage to the city of Santiago del Estero, founded on July 25, 1,553 and called “Mother of Cities”, for being the oldest city in Argentina From which the Spanish expeditions that founded San Miguel de Tucumán, Córdoba, Salta, La Rioja, San Salvador de Jujuy and San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca departed.

The AFA made the match between River and Racing official to define the Argentine Super Cup at that stadium on Thursday, March 4 at 10:10 p.m. In principle, it was going to be held on Wednesday, February 24, but it was run for eight days, so that the teams could have one more week of filming since the competition was resumed a few days ago. What is not yet confirmed is whether there will be VAR. It had been said at one point that the idea was for the technology at the service of the referees to make its debut in Argentine football in this match.

This final should have been played last year but due to the pandemic it was postponed. River came to it for being the champion of the 2019 Argentine Cup, while Racing won the 18/19 Super League. For the Academy, which has Juan Antonio Pizzi as its brand-new coach, it will be the first time to play for this title. On the other hand, Marcelo Gallardo’s team has already played it three times. He lost it twice (with Huracán in San Juan 1-0 in 2015 and with Lanús, in La Plata, 3-0 in February 2017) and he won it once (the remembered final of March 14, 2018 in Mendoza, with the victory over Boca by 2 to 0).

Both clubs are on the podium of the most winners of national cups. Racing is in second place with 13 titles and if they win this Super Cup they will catch up with Boca, the leader with 14. Meanwhile, River is 12 and lifting the trophy will match the Academy line in second place.

