Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle at River has given away great matches, with historic and memorable performances. The last one was against Racing in the final of the Argentine Super Cup. But there is a game that must be going through your head several times when Doll in the hours before the Superclásico in the Candy box: the return to Palmeiras in Brazil for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. For Gallardo it was a perfect match. And perhaps there we will have to look for clues to elucidate the titular cast that will be planted in front of Boca, which today has a couple of doubts.

Gallardo always surprises when he plays against Boca. They are parties that challenge him to the extreme. He has played with a line of 5 defenders, with Pity Martinez as the forward, with Lucas Pratto as the winger and up to three attackers. That is why it is not necessary to rule out that a covered appears on Sunday. Anyway, the team seems to only need to adjust a couple of details. Jonatan Maidana fights David Martínez for a place and it remains to be determined who will be the replacement for Jorge Carrascal, in case the Colombian, with poor performance, occupies a place in the substitutes’ bench.

It was a 5-3-2 scheme that Gallardo used at the Allianz Parque in San Pablo on January 12. That day, the line of 5 defenders was added a line of 3 flyers with Nacho Fernández and De La Cruz ahead of Enzo Pérez; the attackers were Borré and Suárez. In case of playing like this in the Bombonera, Carrascal’s substitute would come between Bruno Zuculini and Agustín Palavecino. The midfielder emerged in Platense had minutes in the last three games of the championship (accumulates 112 minutes) and proved to be up to par. It would be a help for Enzo Pérez and De La Cruz and the team would not give up power in attack. In case Zuculini, who was a starter in the classic past in the Candy box (2-2, on January 2), River would win in balance but lose fluidity in the game.

Marcelo Gallardo in Vicente López. (Marcelo Carroll)

The other alternative that the coach is considering is to keep the 5-2-3 (or 3-4-3) and there Julián Alvarez would take a small advantage to Carrascal. It is known that the Spider He is one of Gallardo’s favorite footballers, although he cannot settle down. It is difficult for the youth born in Río Segundo to accumulate matches at a high level: he played very well in the final against Racing and had poor performances against Platense and Argentinos. Why, then, would Alvarez prevail over Carrascal? Because it has greater travel and sacrifice in the brand, a vital issue to cover the rises of the Boca sides.

Thus, Palavecino and Zuculini fight to get into the team if Gallardo chooses to reinforce the middle (5-3-2) and Alvarez appears as a starter in case he decides to attack with 3 forwards in the Candy box (5-2-3).

Gallardo speaks to the River players. (Marcelo Carroll)

And it also remains to define what will happen with Jonatan Maidana, with very good minutes in the duel against Argentinos. But it is presumed that the duel will be more to run behind the back than to straddle above. Another factor that plays against the 35-year-old defender is that the River centrals will have the ball for a long time. In both aspects -physical and technical- David Martínez takes a light advantage of him. But beware: Maidana is a warrior. “If I have to go to war, the first one I choose is Maidana“, he knew how to say Doll. Will you get him on the team?