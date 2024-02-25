River Plate and Boca Juniors tied 1-1 this Sunday in the Argentine soccer superclassic at the Monumental stadium before some 85,000 spectators, for the seventh date of the 2024 League Cup. Pablo Solari (48) put River and Alan Medina equalized after seventy minutes for the 'xeneizes'.

As expected, River began the match with an overwhelming approach, determined to corner Boca against its field, in a period that covered the first 15 minutes of action where the local team suffocated the visitor with constant pressure in all sectors.

It was difficult for Boca to get out of that hot flash, although it resisted tenaciously in defense. He improved when he was able to have more of the ball in midfield and Kevin Zenón found space to partner with Lautaro Blanco on the left lane.

Zenón was encouraged with a left footed shot from outside the area that came out near the right corner, in Boca's best finish in the first half.

River responded in a good collective play that Nacho Fernández started and ended in a great touch from Colidio on Advíncula's closing, but his right hand bounced off the left pipe.

Boca went on to match the development, with a good task from the young Jabes Saralegui, a surprise provided by coach Diego Martínez in the initial formation, and there were no more clear arrivals in the first half.

River took the advantage

The emotion that had been missing awoke at the dawn of the second half, when River took the lead in a quick play on the left in which Enzo Díaz sent a pass into the void for Pablo Solari, who escaped alone between the two center backs, he defined, 'Chiquito' Romero hit a long rebound and the forward took advantage to beat it on the second chance.

River Plate forward Pablo Solari (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2024 Argentine Professional Football League Cup match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on 25 February 2024. © AFP / Alejandro Pagni

Boca felt that impact and for a while River regained control of the game. Coach Diego Martínez ordered the departure of Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, inconsequential in the attack and again far from the goal.

Shortly after the tie came

On the left, Boca found favorable terrain to advance, and Lautaro Blanco warned with a closed center that almost surprised Franco Armani, and shortly after equality came. Another escape from Blanco, who overwhelmed the Uruguayan Sant'Anna and sent the center back that Merentiel could not attack but Medina did, free to define with a low shot.

There were about twenty minutes left in which the duel became open and entertaining, and both had chances to win.

The Colombian Miguel Borja, who arrived between cottons due to a muscle ailment, entered at 65 and scored a header that demanded Romero, and in the same action the Boca goalkeeper stretched to scratch a shot from Sant'Anna who was looking for the corner left.

Colidio, one of the best of the local attack, had another chance with a barely high shot, and in injury time the youthful Mastantuono received it alone on the right and his shot grazed the crossbar. Boca, for its part, had its chance in a center from Zenón that Merentiel could not deflect enough for the ball to reach the net.



Boca Juniors midfielder Cristian Medina (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2024 Argentine Professional Football League Cup match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on December 25. February 2024. © AFP / Alejandro Pagni

The 1-1 ended up being good for the superclásico, with two teams that performed in good shape, and in which Boca knew how to control River to achieve a fair equality.