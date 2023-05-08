River and Boca ends in scandal: this was the fight that leaves 7 expelled

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fight between River and Boca.
Miguel Borja scored the winning goal for the ‘millionaire’ team.
River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Superclásico of Argentine soccer on Sunday at the Monumental stadium before 83,000 spectators for the fifteenth date of the local League tournament.
The Colombian Miguel Borja (90+3) scored the only goal of the afternoon from a penalty, in a duel that had a scandalous and controversial ending.
brawl
Due to incidents and violent crosses between the players after the goal, they were sent off at River Agustín Palavecino (90+13) and the substitutes Ezequiel Centurión and Elías Gómez, and for Boca, Nicolás Valentini (90+13), Miguel Merentiel (90+13) and Ezequiel Fernández (90+13), in addition to the coach, Jorge Almirón.
SPORTS AND AFP
