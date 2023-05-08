Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

River and Boca ends in scandal: this was the fight that leaves 7 expelled

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
River and Boca ends in scandal: this was the fight that leaves 7 expelled


close

River Plate

Fight between River and Boca.

Fight between River and Boca.

Miguel Borja scored the winning goal for the ‘millionaire’ team.

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Superclásico of Argentine soccer on Sunday at the Monumental stadium before 83,000 spectators for the fifteenth date of the local League tournament.

The Colombian Miguel Borja (90+3) scored the only goal of the afternoon from a penalty, in a duel that had a scandalous and controversial ending.

brawl

Due to incidents and violent crosses between the players after the goal, they were sent off at River Agustín Palavecino (90+13) and the substitutes Ezequiel Centurión and Elías Gómez, and for Boca, Nicolás Valentini (90+13), Miguel Merentiel (90+13) and Ezequiel Fernández (90+13), in addition to the coach, Jorge Almirón.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Carolina Marcialis, what a physicist! Lady Cassano enhances the web with her B side

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#River #Boca #ends #scandal #fight #leaves #expelled

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Weather forecast in Guadalajara, Jalisco for this May 8, 2023

Weather forecast in Guadalajara, Jalisco for this May 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result