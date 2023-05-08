River and Boca ends in scandal: this was the fight that leaves 7 expelled

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Superclásico of Argentine soccer on Sunday at the Monumental stadium before 83,000 spectators for the fifteenth date of the local League tournament.

The Colombian Miguel Borja (90+3) scored the only goal of the afternoon from a penalty, in a duel that had a scandalous and controversial ending.

brawl

Due to incidents and violent crosses between the players after the goal, they were sent off at River Agustín Palavecino (90+13) and the substitutes Ezequiel Centurión and Elías Gómez, and for Boca, Nicolás Valentini (90+13), Miguel Merentiel (90+13) and Ezequiel Fernández (90+13), in addition to the coach, Jorge Almirón.

