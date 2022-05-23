River has already qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and will receive Alianza Lima with the aim of advancing in the general table and being in the best possible position for the duels of the final instances.
It will be the last game of the semester for Marcelo Gallardo’s team, who will put the best they have available. Franco Armani and Julián Álvarez postponed the trip with the National Team and this shows that it is a match that the coach will not underestimate.
Opposite will be a rival that has been eliminated, with only one point so far in the competition and with terrible records playing as a visitor in the contest.
Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Schedule: 19.00 (Brazil and Argentina time), 00 (Spain), 17.00 (Mexico).
Where: More Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Star +. It can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Armani; Mammana, P. Diaz, D. Martinez, Casco; E. Perez; De la Cruz, E. Fernandez, Palavecino, Barco; J Alvarez.
Lima Alliance: Fields; Rojas, Portales, Vilchez, Lagos; Ballon, Lavandeira, Arley, Shell; Aguirre, Boats.
#RiverAlianza #Lima #date #time #streaming #formations #Copa #Libertadores #América
Leave a Reply