The Argentine team beat the coffee growers 2-1 despite having only 11 players. Midfielder Enzo Pérez, who is suffering from physical discomfort, played as a goalkeeper throughout the match against an opponent who made little demands on him.

If magical realism had a sporting expression, it could well be the chapter that took place on the night of Wednesday May 19 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Buenos Aires. The locals, River Plate, beat Independiente Santa Fe of Colombia, with only 11 outfield players available for a key Copa Libertadores match.

River faced this fifth date of the group stage of the continental tournament with 20 cases of Covid-19, something that forced the coach, Marcelo Gallardo, to put his midfielder Enzo Pérez under the sticks. Faced with the avalanche of casualties, two members of the youth squad also made their debut.

Against the adversities of the pandemic, the ‘millionaire’ team brought out the breed from the initial whistle and launched the attack. His offense encountered tremendous passivity on the part of Santa Fe, who started as a favorite in the previous one due to the calamities of his opponent.

Fabrizio Angileri scored the first for River in minute 3 after a failed clearance by Fáiner Torijano. Three minutes later, Julián Álvarez majestically finished another failure in the rear of the Bogotá team.

As if the health problems were not enough, Pérez played the 90 minutes of this victory with physical discomfort. The experienced player had an almost anecdotal participation in the first half before the few arrivals from Santa Fe.

In the complementary period, striker John Arias drove the Colombians against a River that little by little noticed the fatigue. Kelvin Osorio discounted in 73 to give excitement to the last minutes of a duel that ended up going down in history.

Julián Álvarez celebrates River Plate’s second goal against Independiente Santa Fe in their duel for the Copa Libertadores. Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 19, 2021. © Reuters / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River beat Santa Fe, Covid-19 and once again exposed the indescribable effect of its coach Marcelo Gallardo, a man who has accumulated 12 titles at the helm of Buenos Aires.

Marcelo Gallardo: “A similar situation has never been experienced”

For River’s coach “it was not normal” to play as they did. At a press conference, Gallardo highlighted the role of this performance in the history of his team, of which he was also part as a player. “A similar situation has never been experienced,” he declared.

This triumph leaves River Plate as the leader of group D (completed by Fluminense and Junior) with nine points and only one point left to seal the classification to the second round.

The panorama of Santa Fe is very different, which was eliminated both in the Copa Libertadores and will also be the last in the group, also losing the option to advance to the Copa Sudamericana.

“It’s painful,” said Harold Rivera, coach of the Lions. “It is better cold to make the best decisions,” said the coach of a club that closed a bad season after having already been out of the final phase of the local league.