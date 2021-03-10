River won 1-0 with both Carolina Birizamberri against Santa Fe de Colombia at the Estadio Nuevo Francisco Urbano, for the second day of Group C of the women’s Copa Libertadores. With this result, he leads the table with 4 units and is only one step away from qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The first half of the Millionaire was not the best. He only had two situations at the beginning of the match, since Independiente quickly took over the game while maintaining not only possession of the ball, but also the clearest situations. Through the forward Kena Romero, -the figure of the first stage- the Colombian team had three approaches that left the Millionaire’s defense badly stopped in various situations, although it was goalkeeper Florencia Chiribelo, 36, who made the score remain blank.

In the second half, Independiente Santa Fe came out to play determined to win the gameKnowing that with the victory he would qualify directly for the quarterfinals, scoring a 4-3-3 on the court while Núñez’s team could not settle on the field of play. The River players tried to attack through direct aerial play towards the forwards, because Santa Fe completely took over the midfield.

But at 26 minutes, after a bad start from the goalkeeper, Uruguayan Carolina Birizamberri beat defender Gabriela Huertas’s back at the door of the area to get a direct right to the goal and establish the 1-0 that would be definitive. He opened the scoring and also scored River’s first goal in the Copa Libertadores. Then, the team led by Daniel Reyes did not achieve another dangerous situation and Santa Fe took advantage of the last 25 minutes to take the post of the game and generate various dangerous situations, but they failed in the definition and did not get to specify them.

With this result, River leads Group C with 4 points along with Sol de América, while Independiente Santa Fe was third with 3 units. In the next match, which will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Atlético Sport Club (the most accessible rival of the group that has already lost in its first two presentations) at the Estadio Nuevo Francisco Urbano, Núñez’s team will be reached with a draw to seal their qualification to the quarterfinals.