The date will be marked by fire: 11/26/2011. It is one of those days when everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing when what happened happened. River, one of the colossi of the continent, fell to the National B. And falling is an appropriate word. Colossus, too: the noise it caused in the world was loud. The shame of the fans was revealed in tears or irrationality. 10 years have passed and no one can ignore that it is the darkest sports brand in the club’s history. But fate had an unequaled joy in store for the supporters of the cast of Núñez. In Madrid, on the 9th of 12th 2018, another of those unavoidable dates.

What is worse, if going to the B or losing the final of a Libertadores against your classic rival, it is a game in which those of River and those of Boca catch fire. The balance tips to either side because they are two milestones. Do you accept the greatest pain and then enjoy the most immense joy? Would River fans travel the same path again? Does the B weigh more than the Bernabéu? And the two from Boca, would they deliver River’s descent for winning in Madrid? The questions can be as broad as the answers. And an interesting alternative is to analyze how the perspective of millionaire fans, represented by glories of the present and the past, was changing as the years went by.

Enzo Francescoli, 2011. “I don’t believe it yet. It will be a blow that will last a while. There were very few teams that remained with that history intact and that now it is River’s turn to break my balls. This is something that should not have happened. You have three years of a declining average. It’s as if I warned you that I’m going to rob your house and in the end I stole from you. You’re a jerk, what do you want me to tell you “.

Ariel Ortega in the tribute party to Fernando Cavenaghi, in 2017. (Fernando De la Orden)

Ariel Arnaldo Ortega, 2012. “I saw the game against Belgrano alone at home. I started to cry when it finished, I couldn’t believe it. At that moment I looked out of the balcony and saw the mess that was on Avenida Libertador. That River is going through this moment is the Ruin. Those of us who love the club feel that way. Seeing this moment is very sad. “

Norberto Beto Alonso, 2013. “You bring up the subject of B and it hurts me. It’s like a nightmare. Maybe the common fan takes it differently. Those who went to B have to take charge. I never felt like a B; I always played for the first place. The truth is, I don’t know if I was alive if I had been in the structure of those who went to B. I repeat: I had a bad time. You still have to believe that blows sometimes work. to get out. This is covered with games and championships, there is no other “.



Amadeo Carrizo, in 2016, in the celebrations for obtaining the Recopa Sudamericana. (AFP)

Amadeo Carrizo, 2014. “The descent was something very ugly. When we lost the category I did not go to the field, and my grandson came to see me, who accompanied me to Comodoro Rivadavia, and we both started crying. I did not conceive that River had gone to the descent If those who made up the ‘Maquina’ or Antonio Liberti were alive, they would not have believed it because there was never any discussion among the classmates who could downgrade. It was something very distant, which could not exist but did exist “.



Rodolfo D’Onofrio. (Marcelo Carroll)

Rodolfo D´Onofrio, 2015. “No River fan can feel bad about what happened before with relegation. In these times of conquest and happiness, all of us from River Plate took a few baths of glory, similar to those of the great times of the club. Notice that Those who used to carry us, today call for silence. What can they say, what jokes are they going to do to us now if we are winning everything? “

Daniel Alberto Passarella, 2016. “I was the president of the River descent, but not the one who sent him. He sent River to the B Julio Grondona. I fought with him and with the bars and that’s how it went. There are many things to investigate, what a coincidence that it was just arranged for National B to air on TV. There were political issues. “

Fernando Cavenaghi, 2017. “The same day that River went to B, I called my representative and told him that I wanted to return. It was time to give back to the club some of what he had given me. I was on the verge of emotional breakdown. The season in B it was distressing. “



Leonardo Ponzio with the Copa Libertadores in Madrid. (Marcelo Carroll)

Leonardo Ponzio, 2018. “We had to re-emerge from a Second Division. And that is difficult, eh. Because when a big one falls, everyone throws himself up and wants to step on it. But we were able to emerge afloat. And then we started to win, we achieved hegemony with a project of team and a player base that was maintained. And we have achieved a lot. But a lot. Beating Boca in a final was something that I could not even dream of. I cannot ask for more. This is glory and no more is forgotten ” .

Marcelo Gallardo, 2019. “The descent no longer hurts, we got over it. Today we live a moment of total satisfaction. The fan gets a smile on his face when he remembers what we lived in Madrid: it is a caress to the soul. What happened at the end of the year he surpassed Everything. The fans tell me. And nothing and nobody is going to be able to get them out. “

Ramón Angel Díaz, 2020. “The relegation thing is something that happened and you can’t go back. Nobody wanted it. But the wounds heal and you have to move on. And that which was something bad turned into something positive because in B the fans de River exploded all the stadiums. The club recovered and after two years it won the local championship and swept Gallardo. I don’t think anything similar has happened in the history of world football. ”



Almeyda was River’s coach in the B Nacional.

Matías Jesús Almeyda, 2021. “They sank us badly. Now many are encouraged to speak ill of Grondona because he is no longer there. At that time Passarella told him to his face because the handling was not ideal. But that has already happened. He may have to live so much pain for the joys of these years to come later. I think River came back better than before, because now is the best in history. They have built the stadium, won titles, sold players, bought players for fortunes. At that time At the moment, in 2011, they couldn’t hire a single player. This is the River that we wanted all our lives. “