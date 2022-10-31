The remakes of Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2 And The Witcher are some of those currently under development and with which we will have the opportunity to enjoy these works again with new versions. Cyan wanted to follow the same example by announcing a remake of the classic Riventhe continuation of Myst.

It will be the first time that we will be able to play a modernized version of this puzzle adventure which was originally released in 1997 and which has been indicated to feature scenarios that will be fully explorable in 3D. However, no further details have been provided on what we can expect from this future remake.

Cyan stated that Riven is one of the most respected games in the entire history of the company. Being a small independent studio, it took 25 years before they found a way to tackle this very important task in order to do things right.

For now, it is not yet known which platforms it will arrive on: we just have to wait to find out.

Source: DSOG