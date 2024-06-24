Time to arrive among the players also for the remake of Riven , but how did it come? According to the first votes from critics, we are faced with a little gem real, capable of reinvigorating the original title, presenting an experience that doesn’t pay a price even if presented with modern technologies. In other words, the transition to 3D seems to have been done brilliantly and without the atmosphere being affected.

Enthusiastic reviews

Ron Burke’s comment on GamingTrend is indicative in this sense, stating: “When Riven was launched in 1997 it was received as a work of art. Now, almost thirty years later, Cyan Worlds has returned to that world by applying more modern standards, using the new tools available. Once again they’ve created an awe-inspiring work of art and a world worth exploring.” Even an editor as unfamiliar with the original Riven as Gamer Escape’s Josh McGrath found the experience thrilling: “When I found myself immersed in his world, everything fell into place. Riven isn’t a dumb puzzle box like I expected, but an extremely vivid world.” But now let’s stop talking and let’s see the list of first votes.

Entertainium – Masterpiece

GamingTrend – 100 / 100

Saving Content – 5 / 5

Gamer Escape – 9 / 10

COGconnected – 88 / 100

TechRaptor – 8.5 / 10

AltChar – 85 / 100

God is a Geek – 8 / 10

SECTOR.sk – 8 / 10

If you want to know more, while waiting for our review, you can read our recent test. The PC version of Riven will be released on June 25, 2024.