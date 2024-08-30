A moved crowd this morning, Thursday 29 August, wanted to give thelast farewell to Pinuccia Rocca and Daniel Turco, killed last week by Luciano Turco, ex-husband and father of the victims who fired several gunshots at them in the house where they lived, in via Oberdan in Rivalta Bormida.

the reactions The dismay of friends and neighbors in Rivalta Bormida: “Pinuccia lived for her Daniel” giovanna galliano August 21, 2024



The funeral of Pinuccia Rocca and Daniel Turco in Rivalta Bormida A moved crowd wanted to say their last farewell to Pinuccia Rocca and Daniel Turco, killed last week by Luciano Turco, ex-husband and father of the victims



The funeral of mother and son took place in the parish church of Montaldo, the woman’s hometown. The service was officiated by Don Mario Gaggino, parish priest of Rocca Grimalda, and Don Nicolò Ferrari, parish priest of Rivalta. Pinuccia and Daniel were buried next to each other in the family tomb, in the small cemetery just outside the village.

The backstory The Rivalta Bormida massacre filmed by monitors installed in the house. Tomorrow the funerals of Pinuccia and Daniel giovanna galliano August 28, 2024



