Mexico.- Currently, cazzu She is one of the most recognized traperas in her native Argentinawho has managed to consolidate his career in other Latin American countries, since his recent project, ‘new trap‘, has caused its popularity to increase.

A few days ago, Cazzu announced that he is expecting her first child together with Christian Nodal during one of their concerts, where the couple of artists made it clear that they are very happy about the arrival of their firstborn.

Given this great news, it is clear that the family of the powerful singers are more than excited about the pregnancy of the interpreter of ‘Mucha data’, including her sister, Florence Cazzuchelli.

For those who don’t know, Florence also dedicated to musicalthough not in the same way that Cazzu does, or at least that is what is shown on the Instagram platform, since the young woman is a DJ.

According to the singer’s statements, it was precisely Florencia who showed interest in music before her, since her family has always been far removed from the industry.

This is how the 29-year-old trapper dabbled in music and became a big star, and thanks to her work she moved to Buenos Aires, where she bought a huge house where she could comfortably live through the stages of her pregnancy.

For her part, Florencia has a much lower profile, but on one occasion both sisters managed to appear together on the broadcast of a well-known Argentine program, where they played the song “Jujuy Cuando Volveré”.

It should be noted that both are very close and usually live together regularly, they have even been together on more than one tour.