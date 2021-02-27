Shock of equipment needed in Vitoria. The Alaves, with a worse streak, and Osasuna, with a second round in which he has overcome his situation (follow the game live on AS.com). What was traditionally a festive match with the two fans in the streets, will now be at a cold junction with the Mendizorroza stands empty.

The albiazul set, at a point of descent, you need to turn the defensive situation around, since you have conceded nine goals in two parties, before him Barcelona and the Real society. The babazorros target the line they had against Valladolid, which they defeated by 1-0 in a solid match. Abelardo has recovered this week Ximo Navarro and Battaglia. Those who were in the dry dock were Ely, with a crusader fracture, and Javi López, with a fiber break. At the last minute, the coach of the club reported the low of Pons for hamstring problems. Duarte is doubt since he only completed an entire session with the group due to discomfort in one knee.

The Alavés suffered in San Sebastián with the filtered passes of Merino, Silva and Oyarzabal, who always found the backs of the central Vitoria. Therefore, and with himback from Ximo, it is possible that Abelardo sacrifice Laguardia, since Tachi is in a great moment. Osasuna will propose a fDifferent football: intense, vertical and very physical. If the people from Vitoria do not match that bet, they will suffer a lot.

The Navarrese, four points from the descent, will have a new bullet to forget their last defeat against Sevilla, which ended a good streak. They did not throw a single time between the three sticks. Brasanac, who has had a shoulder injury and a fractured fibula, falls from a contact direct from coronavirus. It will be a special day for the exalbiazules Herrera, Adrián, Calleri and Jony.