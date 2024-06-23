Facebook owner wants to integrate her artificial intelligence model into the iPhone maker’s new system

A Goalwhich controls Facebook, discussed integrating its AI (artificial intelligence) model into the new Facebook system Apple for iPhones, according to the North American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

In addition to Google and Meta, startups like Anthropic It is Perplexity are also in talks with the iPhone maker to bring its technology to Apple Intelligence.

However, there is still no final answer about the agreements, which could help companies obtain an open distribution of their products, in accordance with the WSJ. The size of the potential financial gain from the agreement is also unknown.

A big tech founded by Steve Jobs announced its AI strategy this June as software improvements that will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad and Mac devices with an M1 chip.

Features include:

phone mirroring; screen sharing improvements in SharePlay; It is Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform.

In Europe, the launch was delayed due to new European Union rules on the use of technology.

The Digital Markets Law, which came into force in European territory in March 2024, established stricter rules in order to preserve fair competition between technology companies.

As a result, Apple must allow competitor products and services to work on its devices. The company contests the decision.