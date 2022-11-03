Former governor of Alagoas and senator-elect Renan Filho (MDB) said that the local rivalry with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will not affect the posture of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in relation to the succession in charge of the House. Lira already articulates the support of a “block” supporter to, in February 2023, be led to another 2 years in office.

“Lula needs to look at who will help to carry out his project in a true way, in a transparent way, without opportunism, without wanting to perpetuate the secret budget, which drained the country’s investment capacity to privilege clientelistic interests and individual elections for the National Congress.”, declared the emedebista in an interview with Power 360.

Watch (30min25s):

Renan Filho and his father, the senator Renan Calheiros, supported Lula from the beginning of the campaign. They are 2 of the PT’s main allies in the MDB – and staunch rivals of Lira, who declared and asked for a vote for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We never put the Alagoas dispute above the national interest. [Lula] always listens to both sides and whenever it was necessary for him to arbitrate the path, he arbitrated the correct path”, said Renan Filho. The MDB elected 42 deputies for the next legislature, 5 more than the current bench, with 37.

Last Sunday (30.Oct.2022), less than 1 hour after the polls confirmed Lula’s victory in the 2nd round, Lira made a speech to congratulate him and signal his opening to dialogue with the president-elect.

Lira’s allies, involved in the formation of a bloc of about 300 deputies to guarantee his re-election to the command of the Chamber, say that the relationship of the so-called “center” with the elected government will depend on Lula’s level of interference in the internal dispute.

These interlocutors cite precisely the rivalry between the Calheiros and Lira political groups in Alagoas as a potential pressure factor for Lula to support a name that opposes the current president of the Chamber.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, told allies that Lula will not be involved in the succession to the command of the House. She participated in a virtual meeting with party leaders of the coalition that supported the PT candidate.

After a few days of rest in Bahia, Lula is due to travel to Brasília to visit Lira and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) – another one that should seek re-election in February. The idea is to make an institutional gesture. It is possible that judicial authorities will also enter the agenda.

In the interview, Renan Filho said that, at this moment, political leaders need to talk and identify which parties will be allies of the Lula government “under any circumstances” and thereafter “check the paths”. Currently, Lira and Pacheco are doing the same mapping, she added.

“I am not, at this moment, in a position to say whether President Lula should present a candidate [à Presidência da Câmara], support a candidate from another group or even face Arthur Lira or get closer to Arthur Lira. Who should say this is the president himself, because this is a very challenging question”, declared the senator-elect.

Asked about the succession in command of the Senate, the emedebista praised Pacheco and stated that he is “some steps forward in the relationship with the government [eleito] than the Chamber’s relationship at this time”.

He said, however, that, before any possible support for his reelection, he needs to verify Pacheco’s positions on how the Senate can accelerate measures by the elected government and make a “emergency plan” to face the difficulties of 2023, “it will be a very difficult year due to the economic conditions”.

Profile

José Renan Vasconcelos Calheiros Filho is 43 years old. Married, has 2 children. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Brasília. He was born in Murici, a city in Alagoas of which he was mayor from 2005 to 2010, when he was elected federal deputy.

After a term in the Chamber, Renan Filho was elected governor of Alagoas in the 1st round of the 2014 elections, with 52.2% of the votes. He was reelected in 2018, also in the 1st round, with 77.3% of the votes.

He resigned from the state government in April 2022 to run for a seat in the Senate. Elected, he won 845,000 votes, which is equivalent to the preference of 56.9% of voters.

Read more highlights from the interview below:

Roadblocks by Bolsonaro supporters

“We continue to see these difficulties, especially due to the President of the Republic’s delay in recognizing defeat. This minimizes his role. [Ao] not recognizing defeat diminishes the importance of this vote [que recebeu] and leaves the country to its own devices. [Essas] inconsistencies take a heavy toll on President Jair Bolsonaro and the country, but I hope that, in the coming days, we will see the normalization of Brazil. [Parece] that here in Brazil everything has to happen with great difficulty, even the result of an election.”

Participation of the MDB in the Lula government

“I believe that, now, the MDB must be available to President Lula to collaborate in the National Congress with governance and, if the president deems it necessary, to help him govern the country. [Certamente] we will have this conversation with [Lula e] I think the party can collaborate both in Congress and in the composition of the government itself.”

End of rapporteur amendments, the so-called “secret budget”

“it has to end [com o formato atual das emendas de relator] and it has to be transparent. Because, without transparency, it seems to me that the intention is to buy what you don’t need at a price that no one knows what it is. [Agora]it is also important to dialogue with Congress because, obviously, this became a practice of the Bolsonaro government, which was assaulted by segments of the National Congress. [Acho] that President Lula, quite naturally, should build a mechanism that allows parliamentarians to apply the resources, but that establishes paths and priorities for the resources.”